Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.18-$4.23 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.12 billion-$1.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion.

Shares of NYSE PBH opened at $54.01 on Friday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 1 year low of $49.09 and a 1 year high of $63.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.56.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 18.90%. The business had revenue of $266.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PBH shares. Oppenheimer raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $76.40.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBH. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 62.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 2,284.1% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,449 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 10.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

