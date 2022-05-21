Primecap Management Co. CA Cuts Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Primecap Management Co. CA lessened its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,786,990 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,045,900 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.18% of Cisco Systems worth $493,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 627 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.09.

Shares of CSCO traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.94. 46,135,544 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,445,572. The firm has a market cap of $178.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.62. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.02 and a 12-month high of $64.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $828,474.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total transaction of $204,337.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,605 shares of company stock worth $1,121,147 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

