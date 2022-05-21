Primecap Management Co. CA Has $875.89 Million Stock Holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,569,051 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,390 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Splunk were worth $875,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Splunk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in Splunk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Splunk by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Splunk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

SPLK stock traded up $2.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.90. 1,784,285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,283,871. The company has a 50-day moving average of $124.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.38. The company has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 1.32. Splunk Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.63 and a twelve month high of $176.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.85. The business had revenue of $901.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.08 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 50.08% and a negative return on equity of 128.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.61) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -4.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total value of $178,253.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $36,237.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,135,699. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,491 shares of company stock valued at $295,240. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SPLK has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Splunk from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.96.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

