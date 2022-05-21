Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 139,600 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Primecap Management Co. CA trimmed its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,065,106 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 139,600 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,328,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INTU. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,922,658 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,158,032,000 after purchasing an additional 336,690 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 933,957.5% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 3,801,614 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,445,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801,207 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,720,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,392,825,000 after purchasing an additional 295,602 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,297,105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,120,764,000 after purchasing an additional 42,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,291,536 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,775,818,000 after purchasing an additional 59,977 shares during the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total transaction of $28,162,628.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total transaction of $176,213.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $725.00 to $635.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $625.00 target price on the stock. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $595.95.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded up $5.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $367.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,921,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,046,952. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $339.36 and a 12 month high of $716.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $104.01 billion, a PE ratio of 46.91, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $442.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $531.00.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.03%. The business’s revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

