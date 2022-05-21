Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 3,485,780 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Primecap Management Co. CA lowered its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,730,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,485,780 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for approximately 1.0% of Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,500,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 198.0% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.86. 62,379,007 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,599,040. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.01 and a 200 day moving average of $43.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $32.96 and a 1 year high of $50.11.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.41.

Bank of America Profile (Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.