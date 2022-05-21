Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 38,940 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Primecap Management Co. CA trimmed its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,473,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 38,940 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 0.85% of Analog Devices worth $786,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 225.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $782,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total transaction of $636,409.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,627,859.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,901 shares of company stock valued at $2,951,831 in the last 90 days. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Analog Devices to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price target on Analog Devices from $217.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.52.

Shares of ADI traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $162.44. The stock had a trading volume of 3,977,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,730,013. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.81 and a 52 week high of $191.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $159.68 and a 200 day moving average of $166.49. The company has a market cap of $84.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.07.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 16.84%. The company’s revenue was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.12%.

Analog Devices Profile (Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

