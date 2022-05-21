Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 684,220 Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its stake in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,587,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 684,220 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 13.01% of Mattel worth $982,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mattel by 22.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Mattel by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Mattel by 16.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Mattel by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 90,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Mattel by 9.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Mattel alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MAT. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Mattel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Mattel from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.29.

NASDAQ MAT traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.14. 5,351,344 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,231,107. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.74. Mattel, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.94 and a 1-year high of $26.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.27.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. Mattel had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 42.01%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mattel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.