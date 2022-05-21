Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 753,700 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Primecap Management Co. CA trimmed its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,312,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 753,700 shares during the period. Charles Schwab makes up 1.6% of Primecap Management Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 1.56% of Charles Schwab worth $2,381,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 271,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,801,000 after purchasing an additional 13,292 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth $139,544,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,305,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,431,000 after purchasing an additional 36,423 shares in the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 130,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,472,000 after purchasing an additional 22,401 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Compass Point raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Charles Schwab to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.56.

SCHW traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.28. The stock had a trading volume of 7,793,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,201,049. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.28. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $61.53 and a 1 year high of $96.24. The stock has a market cap of $114.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.08). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 31.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.99%.

In other Charles Schwab news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 63,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.07 per share, for a total transaction of $4,238,019.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 432,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,016,158.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 4,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.55 per share, with a total value of $297,575.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 359,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,658,394.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 104,169 shares of company stock valued at $7,081,708 and sold 163,990 shares valued at $14,071,289. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

