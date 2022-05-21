Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 84,365 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Primecap Management Co. CA cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,160,739 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 84,365 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.3% of Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,362,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 4.5% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 1,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 628 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 263 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet stock traded down $29.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,178.16. 2,445,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,202,102. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,115.93 and a 52-week high of $3,030.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,535.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,710.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13.

Shares of Alphabet are set to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $26.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on GOOGL. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,337.74.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,574.16, for a total value of $257,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,527,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,266,914,548.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 550,261 shares of company stock valued at $21,637,779 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

