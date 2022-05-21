Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Stock Holdings Cut by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 769,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,339 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Progyny were worth $39,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PGNY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Progyny by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,787,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272,422 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Progyny by 407.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,323,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865,151 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Progyny by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,920,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,534,000 after acquiring an additional 900,432 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny during the 4th quarter valued at $40,901,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Progyny by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,798,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,725,000 after acquiring an additional 513,460 shares during the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PGNY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet downgraded Progyny from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.86.

In other Progyny news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 139,776 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.13, for a total transaction of $5,469,434.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $221,372.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 490,828 shares in the company, valued at $16,418,196.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 514,485 shares of company stock valued at $21,912,831. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PGNY opened at $35.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.83 and a 200-day moving average of $45.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.82, a PEG ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 2.01. Progyny, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.06 and a 12-month high of $68.32.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. Progyny had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $127.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

