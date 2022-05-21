ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) Shares Sold by Headinvest LLC

Headinvest LLC decreased its stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 882 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SMDV. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 236.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 155.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the third quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000.

SMDV traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.74. The company had a trading volume of 37,888 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.02 and a 200-day moving average of $64.47. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a 1-year low of $51.23 and a 1-year high of $58.30.

