ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) PT Set at €12.50 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.50 ($13.02) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.00 ($22.92) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays set a €12.00 ($12.50) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €17.00 ($17.71) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Friday, May 13th. Warburg Research set a €18.00 ($18.75) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €8.70 ($9.06) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of PSM stock opened at €9.90 ($10.31) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €11.10 and a 200 day moving average price of €12.81. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a twelve month low of €9.30 ($9.69) and a twelve month high of €19.00 ($19.79).

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

