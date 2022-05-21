Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Overweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PROSY. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Prosus from €122.00 ($127.08) to €110.00 ($114.58) in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Investec cut Prosus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Prosus from €97.00 ($101.04) to €76.00 ($79.17) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on Prosus from €115.90 ($120.73) to €76.00 ($79.17) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Prosus in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set a buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prosus presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $91.88.

OTCMKTS:PROSY opened at $9.62 on Tuesday. Prosus has a 1 year low of $8.44 and a 1 year high of $21.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.18 and a 200-day moving average of $13.78.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

