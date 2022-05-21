Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Protara Therapeutics Inc. is committed to identifying and advancing transformative therapies for rare and specialty diseases. The company’s portfolio includes, TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy being developed for the treatment of lymphatic malformations, and intravenous Choline Chloride, an investigational phospholipid substrate replacement therapy for the treatment of intestinal failure associated liver disease. Protara Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as ArTara Therapeutics, is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Protara Therapeutics stock opened at $3.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.43. Protara Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.72 and a 12-month high of $11.10.

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.13. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Protara Therapeutics will post -3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Luke M. Beshar purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.25 per share, for a total transaction of $42,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 22,345 shares of company stock worth $98,215 over the last quarter. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Protara Therapeutics by 9.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Protara Therapeutics by 1,217.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 6,356 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Protara Therapeutics by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Protara Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Protara Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identifying and advancing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy for the treatment of lymphatic malformations.

