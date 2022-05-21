Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Cuts Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $4,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,025,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 54.3% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,659 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,280,778 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $187,455,000 after buying an additional 4,640 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 28.6% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 459 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

ZBH opened at $117.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.65 billion, a PE ratio of 114.19, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.16. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.47 and a twelve month high of $169.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $123.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 12.23%. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 93.20%.

ZBH has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.65.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 35,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total value of $4,287,123.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

