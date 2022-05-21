Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Lowers Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $5,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Equity Residential in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Equity Residential during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Residential during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Equity Residential during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its stake in Equity Residential by 1,231.1% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EQR opened at $74.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $27.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.81. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $71.86 and a 12 month high of $94.32.

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.61). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 53.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. This is a boost from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.83%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EQR shares. Mizuho raised shares of Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $92.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $97.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Equity Residential from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.74.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

