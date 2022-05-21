Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 1,500 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,008 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $3,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.3% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.4% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 5,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHKP shares. Cowen boosted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.29.

NASDAQ CHKP opened at $122.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.64. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $107.85 and a one year high of $149.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $134.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.13.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 36.43% and a return on equity of 25.35%. The company had revenue of $542.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

