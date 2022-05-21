Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,539 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $5,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 65,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after acquiring an additional 23,628 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

PEG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.17.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.47, for a total value of $315,258.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $696,158.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 474,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,399,337.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 25,256 shares of company stock worth $1,733,966 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEG stock opened at $67.55 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $58.96 and a 1-year high of $75.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.60.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.22. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 14.19%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -84.05%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

