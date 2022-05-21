Pundi X NEM (NPXSXEM) Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Pundi X NEM (NPXSXEM) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. Pundi X NEM has a total market capitalization of $2.94 million and approximately $4.00 worth of Pundi X NEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pundi X NEM coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Pundi X NEM has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 69.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,713.31 or 0.12601582 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003390 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 377.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001369 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001405 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.65 or 0.00497664 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54,476.17 or 1.84871492 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00033904 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008775 BTC.

Pundi X NEM Coin Profile

Pundi X NEM’s total supply is 44,748,244,754 coins and its circulating supply is 44,686,428,753 coins. Pundi X NEM’s official website is pundix.com . Pundi X NEM’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Open Platform supports blockchain developers, digital asset issuers and businesses to freely apply and list their custom digital assets onto Pundi X’s payment ecosystem, including XWallet, XPOS, and XPASS cards. Developers and merchants can now easily make their digital assets available to serve various offline and online payment scenarios. The Open Platform will first support ERC20 tokens and later expand to digital assets of other blockchains. “

Buying and Selling Pundi X NEM

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X NEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X NEM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pundi X NEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

