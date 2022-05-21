Pundi X[new] Market Capitalization Achieves $284.40 Million (PUNDIX)

Pundi X[new] (PUNDIX) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. Pundi X[new] has a total market capitalization of $284.40 million and approximately $55.23 million worth of Pundi X[new] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pundi X[new] coin can currently be bought for about $1.10 or 0.00002228 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pundi X[new] has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pundi X[new] alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 261% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,690.15 or 0.12547043 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003396 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 331.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001074 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001408 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $147.74 or 0.00502343 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,620.30 or 1.85716798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00033718 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008807 BTC.

Pundi X[new] Profile

Pundi X[new]’s total supply is 258,491,637 coins. Pundi X[new]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (PUNDIX) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Pundi X[new]

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X[new] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X[new] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pundi X[new] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pundi X[new] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pundi X[new] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.