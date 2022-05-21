Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:PIM)

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.022 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:PIM opened at $3.43 on Friday. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $4.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.69.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 38,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 16,876 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 23.5% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 425,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 80,820 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 22.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 639,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after buying an additional 116,347 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $505,000. 49.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (Get Rating)

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

