Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share, Univest Sec Forecasts

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Univest Sec upped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Pyxis Tankers in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 17th. Univest Sec analyst J. Jang now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.16. Univest Sec also issued estimates for Pyxis Tankers’ FY2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 18th. The transportation company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.28). Pyxis Tankers had a negative net margin of 50.97% and a negative return on equity of 27.25%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 million.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pyxis Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Pyxis Tankers to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Pyxis Tankers in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PXS opened at $2.77 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Pyxis Tankers has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $4.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.40 million, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of -0.73.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pyxis Tankers stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Pyxis Tankers worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.47% of the company’s stock.

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

