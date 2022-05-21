Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. Issued By Telsey Advisory Group (NASDAQ:LVLU)

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) – Telsey Advisory Group reduced their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the company will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.27. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Lulu’s Fashion Lounge’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on LVLU. Zacks Investment Research cut Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $33.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.86.

LVLU opened at $11.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.57. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a twelve month low of $5.10 and a twelve month high of $15.09.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $96.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.10 million.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 51.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. It offers dresses, tops, bottoms, bridal wear, intimates, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. The company sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media platforms, email, and SMS; earned media; and paid media that consists of paid advertisement on search engines, such as Google and Bing, as well as social media platforms comprising Facebook and Instagram.

