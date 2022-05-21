Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd Makes New Investment in American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT)

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $793,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of American National Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 830,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $157,071,000 after acquiring an additional 8,436 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of American National Group by 5.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 618,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $116,953,000 after acquiring an additional 33,675 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP raised its position in shares of American National Group by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 456,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $86,269,000 after acquiring an additional 166,821 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of American National Group by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 200,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,912,000 after acquiring an additional 16,378 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of American National Group by 4.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,348,000 after acquiring an additional 4,828 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

In other American National Group news, Director Frances A. Moody-Dahlberg sold 39,045 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.15, for a total value of $7,385,361.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Russell S. Moody sold 2,869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.24, for a total transaction of $542,929.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,127 shares of company stock valued at $12,129,499. 24.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ANAT traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $188.99. 84,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,508. American National Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.35 and a 1-year high of $195.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $189.08 and a 200-day moving average of $189.08.

American National Group (NASDAQ:ANAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American National Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About American National Group (Get Rating)

American National Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance, annuities, property and casualty insurance, health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. It operates through five segments: Life, Annuity, Health, Property and Casualty, and Corporate and Other.

