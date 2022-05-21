Quantis Network (QUAN) 1-Day Volume Tops $29.00

Quantis Network (QUAN) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. Quantis Network has a market capitalization of $11,704.55 and approximately $29.00 worth of Quantis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Quantis Network has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Quantis Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 68.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,829.62 or 0.13016211 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003395 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 413.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001591 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001407 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.01 or 0.00499653 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,191.39 or 1.84186871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00033846 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008814 BTC.

Quantis Network Profile

Quantis Network’s total supply is 400,577,271 coins and its circulating supply is 39,779,347 coins. Quantis Network’s official Twitter account is @QuantisNetwork . Quantis Network’s official website is quantisnetwork.org

Quantis Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

