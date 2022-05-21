QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Trading 7.1% Higher

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 7.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.27 and last traded at $12.24. 87,572 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 7,869,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.43.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on QS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QuantumScape from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.52 and a beta of 7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 48.57 and a current ratio of 48.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.28.

QuantumScape ( NYSE:QS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total transaction of $238,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 496,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,933,284.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 46,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $731,765.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 854,905 shares of company stock worth $13,655,964. Insiders own 16.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of QuantumScape by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,122,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,269,000 after acquiring an additional 802,540 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of QuantumScape by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,906,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,034,000 after acquiring an additional 25,914 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of QuantumScape by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,785,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,661,000 after acquiring an additional 127,255 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of QuantumScape by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,181,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,589,000 after acquiring an additional 173,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,452,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

About QuantumScape (NYSE:QS)

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.