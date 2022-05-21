Quilter (LON:QLT) Given New GBX 170 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Quilter (LON:QLT – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 180 ($2.22) to GBX 170 ($2.10) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Quilter from GBX 190 ($2.34) to GBX 180 ($2.22) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a GBX 162 ($2.00) price target on shares of Quilter in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.48) price target on shares of Quilter in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quilter currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 162.40 ($2.00).

Shares of QLT opened at GBX 121.90 ($1.50) on Tuesday. Quilter has a 12-month low of GBX 108.30 ($1.34) and a 12-month high of GBX 169.65 ($2.09). The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.19. The company has a market cap of £2.00 billion and a PE ratio of 12.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 136.12 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 140.78.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a GBX 20 ($0.25) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This is an increase from Quilter’s previous dividend of $3.90. Quilter’s payout ratio is currently 0.56%.

In other news, insider Tazim Essani purchased 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 135 ($1.66) per share, for a total transaction of £19,575 ($24,130.92). Also, insider Paul Feeney sold 72,449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 139 ($1.71), for a total transaction of £100,704.11 ($124,142.15).

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, High Net Worth and Affluent. The company offers financial advice for protection, mortgages, savings, investments, and pensions. It also provides Quilter Investment Platform, an investment platform for advice-based wealth management products and services; Quilter Investors, which offers investment solutions; and Quilter Financial Planning, a restricted and independent financial adviser network that provides mortgage and financial planning advice and financial solutions to individuals and businesses through a network of intermediaries.

