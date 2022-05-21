Rally (RLY) Market Cap Hits $185.28 Million

Rally (RLY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 21st. Rally has a total market capitalization of $185.28 million and $1.02 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Rally has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar. One Rally coin can currently be bought for $0.0667 or 0.00000227 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 720.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,518.37 or 0.08558460 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003394 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001403 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 229.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $149.39 or 0.00507672 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54,098.29 or 1.83848305 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00033300 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008834 BTC.

Rally Profile

Rally launched on October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,778,746,475 coins. The official website for Rally is www.rallyapp.com . The official message board for Rally is medium.com/@rallyapp . Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

Rally Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rally should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rally using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

