Raymond James Analysts Give Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) a C$70.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$70.00 target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

CAR.UN has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC lowered their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$67.00 to C$63.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TD Securities upgraded Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from a buy rating to an action list buy rating and set a C$70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$66.17.

Shares of TSE CAR.UN opened at C$48.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$51.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$54.91. The company has a market cap of C$8.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.08. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 12 month low of C$45.87 and a 12 month high of C$62.77.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

