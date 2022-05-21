Raynard D. Benvenuti Purchases 10,000 Shares of NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) Stock

NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR – Get Rating) Director Raynard D. Benvenuti purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.41 per share, for a total transaction of $24,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NNBR opened at $2.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. NN, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $8.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.61.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $110.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.90 million. NN had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NN, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

NNBR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NN from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NN in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of NN by 18.2% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of NN by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 145,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 3,605 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NN by 6.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 3,794 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NN by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 5,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of NN by 79.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 5,729 shares in the last quarter. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs, manufactures, and sells high-precision components and assemblies. It operates through two segments, Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures and sells system critical components for general industrial and automotive end markets.

