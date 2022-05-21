Recruiter.com Group (NASDAQ:RCRT) Price Target Cut to $4.00 by Analysts at Maxim Group

Recruiter.com Group (NASDAQ:RCRT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Maxim Group to $4.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Maxim Group currently has a na rating on the stock.

Shares of Recruiter.com Group stock opened at $1.13 on Tuesday. Recruiter.com Group has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $11.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Recruiter.com Group (NASDAQ:RCRT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.22. Recruiter.com Group had a negative return on equity of 208.02% and a negative net margin of 54.99%. The business had revenue of $8.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.80 million. Research analysts anticipate that Recruiter.com Group will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCRT. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Recruiter.com Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new position in Recruiter.com Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Recruiter.com Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Recruiter.com Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Recruiter.com Group by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 12,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

Recruiter.com Group, Inc operates an on-demand recruiting platform in the United States and internationally. It combines an online hiring platform with a network of small and independent recruiters. It offers consulting and staffing service for the placement of professional recruiters; and consulting and staffing personnel services to employers.

