Recruiter.com Group (NASDAQ:RCRT) Price Target Cut to $4.00 by Analysts at Maxim Group

Recruiter.com Group (NASDAQ:RCRT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Maxim Group to $4.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Maxim Group currently has a na rating on the stock.
Shares of Recruiter.com Group stock opened at $1.13 on Tuesday. Recruiter.com Group has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $11.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
Recruiter.com Group (NASDAQ:RCRT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.22. Recruiter.com Group had a negative return on equity of 208.02% and a negative net margin of 54.99%. The business had revenue of $8.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.80 million. Research analysts anticipate that Recruiter.com Group will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.
Recruiter.com Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Recruiter.com Group, Inc operates an on-demand recruiting platform in the United States and internationally. It combines an online hiring platform with a network of small and independent recruiters. It offers consulting and staffing service for the placement of professional recruiters; and consulting and staffing personnel services to employers.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Recruiter.com Group (RCRT)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/16 – 5/20
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
Receive News & Ratings for Recruiter.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recruiter.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.