RED (RED) Trading Up 9.8% This Week

RED (RED) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. One RED coin can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, RED has traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. RED has a total market cap of $306,454.89 and $358.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get RED alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $69.59 or 0.00236600 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00016725 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002130 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003098 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00006079 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000835 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 47.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000704 BTC.

About RED

RED (CRYPTO:RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org . RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

Buying and Selling RED

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RED should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RED and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.