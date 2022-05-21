Refinable Price Hits $0.0411 on Top Exchanges (FINE)

Refinable (FINE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 21st. During the last week, Refinable has traded 13.7% higher against the dollar. One Refinable coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0411 or 0.00000140 BTC on exchanges. Refinable has a market cap of $1.69 million and $2.00 million worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 65.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,774.66 or 0.12876213 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003407 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 432.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001686 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001407 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $147.72 or 0.00503897 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54,111.82 or 1.84587570 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00034126 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008834 BTC.

Refinable Profile

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Buying and Selling Refinable

