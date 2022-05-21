Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Receives $709.19 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $709.19.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $780.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $605.00 to $632.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $645.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $692.81, for a total transaction of $69,281.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,437,192.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 6,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.99, for a total transaction of $4,163,466.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,559 shares of company stock valued at $30,297,368 over the last three months. 11.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REGN. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 533.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,683,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,176,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,899 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $609,222,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,949,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,155,451,000 after purchasing an additional 626,199 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,591,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,899,642,000 after buying an additional 489,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,342,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $812,608,000 after buying an additional 404,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN traded up $3.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $661.14. The company had a trading volume of 544,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 4.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $681.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $646.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.25. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $492.13 and a one year high of $747.42.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.37 by $2.12. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 48.06% and a return on equity of 50.10%. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 40.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

