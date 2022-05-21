Renaissance Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

Renaissance Group LLC lowered its stake in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,969 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,202 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Mimecast were worth $1,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MIME. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Mimecast by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mimecast by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 480,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,199,000 after purchasing an additional 11,927 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Mimecast during the 4th quarter valued at $114,183,000. Berry Street Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in Mimecast during the 4th quarter valued at $9,946,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Mimecast during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Mimecast alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mimecast has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.20.

Mimecast stock remained flat at $$79.92 during trading on Friday. Mimecast Limited has a 1-year low of $45.66 and a 1-year high of $85.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.63 and a 200 day moving average of $79.60. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.17 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Mimecast Profile (Get Rating)

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.