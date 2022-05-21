Renaissance Group LLC Grows Position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB)

Renaissance Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,598 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 162.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 10.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors own 8.75% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ OMAB traded down $1.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.12. 26,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,280. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $44.86 and a 52 week high of $63.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.34.
The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.8212 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 5.8%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s payout ratio is currently 170.55%.
Several brokerages have recently commented on OMAB. StockNews.com upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Bradesco Corretora raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.75.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.
