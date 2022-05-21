Renaissance Group LLC Grows Stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Renaissance Group LLC raised its stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $1,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicell by 47.7% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicell by 1,360.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicell by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter.

OMCL stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $111.67. The company had a trading volume of 476,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,565. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $121.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 74.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.20. Omnicell, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.32 and a fifty-two week high of $187.29.

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $319.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.98 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OMCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Omnicell from $181.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Omnicell in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Omnicell from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Omnicell from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.17.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

