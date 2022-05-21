Renaissance Group LLC Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Renaissance Group LLC lifted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,350 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,037,470 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,340,571,000 after buying an additional 1,203,360 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Walmart by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,390,040 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,005,682,000 after buying an additional 280,795 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,601,132 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,533,877,000 after buying an additional 584,227 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Walmart by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,526,788 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,523,024,000 after buying an additional 341,661 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Walmart by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,529,531 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,049,467,000 after buying an additional 2,658,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Walmart to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.57.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total value of $159,004,374.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total value of $1,499,012.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,536,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,261,928.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,411,690 shares of company stock valued at $193,321,410 in the last three months. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $119.20. 16,438,418 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,392,466. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.96. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The stock has a market cap of $328.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.17%.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

