Renaissance Group LLC Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS)

Renaissance Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,402 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,094 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Intercorp Financial Services were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 146.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 1,150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $403,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercorp Financial Services alerts:

IFS stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.60. 21,814 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,378. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Intercorp Financial Services Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $37.64.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. This is a positive change from Intercorp Financial Services’s previous annual dividend of $0.77. Intercorp Financial Services’s payout ratio is 44.99%.

IFS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Intercorp Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Itaú Unibanco lowered shares of Intercorp Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intercorp Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.60.

About Intercorp Financial Services (Get Rating)

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercorp Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercorp Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.