Renaissance Group LLC Has $1.27 Million Stake in ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM)

Renaissance Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,244 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC owned approximately 0.17% of ChannelAdvisor worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,361 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 568.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,178 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 106,459 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,010,757 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,732,000 after purchasing an additional 7,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 242.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,179 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 11,461 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ECOM traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 308,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,368. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.73. ChannelAdvisor Co. has a twelve month low of $11.89 and a twelve month high of $29.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.88.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ECOM shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $35.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

In related news, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 3,320 shares of ChannelAdvisor stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total value of $60,191.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their e-commerce operations, expand to new channels, and grow sales.

