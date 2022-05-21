Renaissance Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Renaissance Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LAD. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

In other Lithia Motors news, SVP George N. Hines sold 1,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.09, for a total value of $624,423.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Louis Miramontes sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.03, for a total transaction of $80,257.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,070 shares of company stock worth $2,229,681. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Lithia Motors from $425.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $542.00 to $578.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Lithia Motors from $362.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lithia Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $410.71.

LAD traded up $0.65 on Friday, hitting $284.52. 456,192 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,492. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $272.20 and a fifty-two week high of $387.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $303.03 and its 200 day moving average is $303.53.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $11.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $2.33. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 4.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.89 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 43.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is currently 4.00%.

About Lithia Motors (Get Rating)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.