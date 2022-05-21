Renaissance Group LLC Purchases 835 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Renaissance Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,383 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Century Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FIX. DA Davidson raised Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

FIX traded down $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.47. 116,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,158. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.54. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.91 and a 12-month high of $103.74.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.01). Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $856.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.98%.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $267,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

