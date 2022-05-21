Render Token (RNDR) Price Hits $0.89 on Exchanges

Render Token (RNDR) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 21st. Render Token has a total market capitalization of $227.13 million and $6.69 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Render Token has traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Render Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.89 or 0.00003049 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Render Token

RNDR is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 530,962,615 coins and its circulating supply is 253,798,860 coins. The official message board for Render Token is medium.com/render-token . The official website for Render Token is rendertoken.com . The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken . Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem. “

Render Token Coin Trading

