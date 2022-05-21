renDOGE Reaches Market Capitalization of $260,286.35 (RENDOGE)

renDOGE (RENDOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. renDOGE has a total market cap of $260,286.35 and $5.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One renDOGE coin can now be purchased for $0.0844 or 0.00000287 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, renDOGE has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 79.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,641.30 or 0.12395525 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003400 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 334.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001154 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001411 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.94 or 0.00503624 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54,625.38 or 1.85952873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00033826 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008801 BTC.

About renDOGE

renDOGE launched on January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject . renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

Buying and Selling renDOGE

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using U.S. dollars.

