Revelation Biosciences (OTCMKTS:REVB) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Revelation Biosciences (OTCMKTS:REVB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Revelation Biosciences Inc. is a clinical-stage life sciences company. It focused on the development of immunologic-based therapies for the prevention and treatment of disease. The company’s product pipeline includes REVTx-99, REVTx-200 and REVDx-501. Revelation Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Petra Acquisition Inc., is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, Roth Capital started coverage on Revelation Biosciences in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

Shares of REVB stock opened at $0.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.92. Revelation Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $11.29.

Revelation Biosciences (OTCMKTS:REVB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.25). On average, research analysts predict that Revelation Biosciences will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director George F. Tidmarsh bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.60 per share, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revelation Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revelation Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $932,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Revelation Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $508,000. 73.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Revelation Biosciences, Inc, a clinical -stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development or commercialization of innate immune system therapeutics and diagnostics. The company's lead therapeutic candidate is REVTx-99, an anti -viral nasal drop for the prevention or treatment of respiratory viral infections, as well as for the prevention or treatment of nasal congestion due to allergies or chronic rhinosinusitis.

