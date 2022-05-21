Reviewing DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) & WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY)

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Rating) and WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Get DoubleDown Interactive alerts:

This table compares DoubleDown Interactive and WISeKey International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DoubleDown Interactive $363.20 million 1.46 $78.11 million $1.64 6.51 WISeKey International $22.26 million 1.19 -$20.34 million N/A N/A

DoubleDown Interactive has higher revenue and earnings than WISeKey International.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.2% of DoubleDown Interactive shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.1% of WISeKey International shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for DoubleDown Interactive and WISeKey International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DoubleDown Interactive 0 0 2 0 3.00 WISeKey International 0 0 1 0 3.00

DoubleDown Interactive presently has a consensus target price of $27.50, suggesting a potential upside of 157.49%. WISeKey International has a consensus target price of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 400.00%. Given WISeKey International’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe WISeKey International is more favorable than DoubleDown Interactive.

Profitability

This table compares DoubleDown Interactive and WISeKey International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DoubleDown Interactive 21.96% 9.29% 8.22% WISeKey International N/A N/A N/A

Summary

DoubleDown Interactive beats WISeKey International on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

DoubleDown Interactive Company Profile (Get Rating)

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web-based platforms for casual players in South Korea. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and Undead World: Hero Survival games. Its games are primarily distributed, marketed, and promoted through third party platform providers. The company was formerly known as The8Games Co., Ltd. and changed its name to DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. in December 2019. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea. DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of DoubleU Games Co., Ltd.

WISeKey International Company Profile (Get Rating)

WISeKey International Holding AG, a cybersecurity company, provides integrated security solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) and digital identity ecosystems in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, IoT and mPKI. It offers microcontrollers that provides identity to various connected devices; and managed public key infrastructure (PKI), which include digital identity, certificate management and signing solutions, and trust services, as well as offers digital certificates; software as a service (SaaS), including cloud-based certificate life-cycle-management and signing and authentication solutions; software licenses; post-contract customer support for cybersecurity applications; and infrastructure hosting and monitoring services. The company also develops, markets, hosts, and supports a range of solutions that enable secure digital identification of people, content, and objects by generating digital identities through its products and services in cybersecurity services, IoT, digital brand management, and mobile security, which enable clients to monetize their existing user bases, as well as expand its eco-system. In addition, the company operates ISTANA platform to manage components in an intelligent car by providing digital identities based on PKI technology.; and engages in financing, sales, and distribution activities. WISeKey International Holding AG has strategic partnership agreements with Turing Crypto GmbH to offer a suite of SSL/TLS services in the Asia-Pacific region; and CasperLabs Networks AG to provide a marketplace on the Casper Network for buying and selling non-fungible tokens, including artwork and luxury goods. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleDown Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleDown Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.