RioDeFi Price Tops $0.0109 on Major Exchanges (RFUEL)

RioDeFi (RFUEL) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 21st. In the last week, RioDeFi has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. RioDeFi has a market capitalization of $3.27 million and approximately $354,284.00 worth of RioDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RioDeFi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0109 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

RioDeFi Coin Profile

RFUEL is a coin. It was first traded on September 25th, 2020. RioDeFi’s total supply is 318,019,580 coins and its circulating supply is 299,200,838 coins. RioDeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

RioDeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RioDeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RioDeFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RioDeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

