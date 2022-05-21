Robonomics.network (XRT) Market Capitalization Tops $4.12 Million

Robonomics.network (XRT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. In the last week, Robonomics.network has traded 12.2% higher against the dollar. Robonomics.network has a total market capitalization of $4.12 million and $549,427.00 worth of Robonomics.network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Robonomics.network coin can currently be purchased for about $4.38 or 0.00014921 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,337.36 or 0.99991222 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003406 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003409 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002194 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Robonomics.network Profile

Robonomics.network (XRT) is a coin. Robonomics.network’s total supply is 9,077,870 coins and its circulating supply is 940,479 coins. Robonomics.network’s official website is robonomics.network . Robonomics.network’s official Twitter account is @AIRA_Robonomics . The official message board for Robonomics.network is blog.aira.life

According to CryptoCompare, “Airalab Robonomics Network enables direct robot-to-robot and robot-to-human communication by creating a marketplace of robot liability contracts. The protocol makes it possible to connect a variety of different robots to the market of robots' liabilities existing on Ethereum for the direct sale of data from robot sensors, ordering of logistics services, and organization ordering of personalized products by fully automated enterprises. It is an open-source protocol that it's launching on the Ethereum network. “

Robonomics.network Coin Trading

