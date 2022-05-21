Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ROLLS ROYCE, a world-leading provider of power systems and services for use on land, at sea and in the air, operates in four global markets – civil aerospace, defence aerospace, marine and energy. It continues to invest in core technologies, products, people and capabilities with the objective of broadening and strengthening the product portfolio, improving efficiency and enhancing the environmental performance of its products. These investments create high barriers to entry. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RYCEY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 75 ($0.92) to GBX 70 ($0.86) in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 110 ($1.36) to GBX 95 ($1.17) in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Societe Generale dropped their price target on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 121 ($1.49) to GBX 97 ($1.20) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rolls-Royce Holdings plc presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.83.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock opened at $1.05 on Friday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $1.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.47.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 129,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000. 0.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

