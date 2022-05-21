Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Announces Earnings Results

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.03), RTT News reports. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 39.79% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $71.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.16. Ross Stores has a 52-week low of $69.75 and a 52-week high of $127.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.62%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROST. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,371,486 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $170,064,000 after acquiring an additional 353,069 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter worth $29,049,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,705,700 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $244,759,000 after acquiring an additional 214,793 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 493,575 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $44,989,000 after acquiring an additional 183,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,510,301 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,488,582,000 after acquiring an additional 137,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ROST shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Ross Stores from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Truist Financial cut their price target on Ross Stores from $136.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Ross Stores from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $119.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.88.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

